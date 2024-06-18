Left Menu

Justin Timberlake Arrested for DUI on Long Island

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday in Sag Harbor, Long Island, for driving while intoxicated. He is set to be arraigned soon. Timberlake, a pop culture icon with multiple Grammy and Emmy awards, has upcoming shows in Chicago and New York.

18-06-2024
Justin Timberlake

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on New York's Long Island, suspected of driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

Timberlake is scheduled for arraignment in Sag Harbor, located on Long Island's eastern end, per a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney's office.

Timberlake's representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Sag Harbor, a coastal village in the Hamptons, serves as a summer hotspot for wealthy tourists and is situated approximately 100 miles from New York City.

Timberlake's career began as a Disney Mouseketeer alongside Britney Spears, before rising to fame with the boy band NSYNC and launching a successful solo career in 2002. He is also an acclaimed actor with roles in notable films such as ''The Social Network'' and ''Friends With Benefits''.

He has received numerous accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Timberlake has scheduled performances in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, followed by shows at New York's Madison Square Garden next week.

