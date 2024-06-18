Taapsee Pannu recalls what motivated her to start working

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a stroll down memory lane while conversing with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his show 'Dhawan Karenge'. Sharing what motivated her to start working, Taapsee said, "I started modeling for some extra pocket money. I genuinely love to spend money, 'Delhi wale, Bade Dilwale'. My family used to tell me we don't have that much money and you'll start to understand the value of money when you start earning. So, I started working. Whatever I got I used to split with my sister equally."

She further continued, "I gifted my father a Mercedes. The rear view mirror of the car got damaged, and he didn't fix it for years. He knew that the glass would be expensive as it's Mercedes. For the first time ever, someone must have made this many requests to gift something to someone. Now, he uses the car but he's still very careful." 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema. (ANI)

