Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu recalls what motivated her to start working

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a stroll down memory lane while conversing with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his show 'Dhawan Karenge'.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:30 IST
Taapsee Pannu recalls what motivated her to start working
Actor Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a stroll down memory lane while conversing with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his show 'Dhawan Karenge'. Sharing what motivated her to start working, Taapsee said, "I started modeling for some extra pocket money. I genuinely love to spend money, 'Delhi wale, Bade Dilwale'. My family used to tell me we don't have that much money and you'll start to understand the value of money when you start earning. So, I started working. Whatever I got I used to split with my sister equally."

She further continued, "I gifted my father a Mercedes. The rear view mirror of the car got damaged, and he didn't fix it for years. He knew that the glass would be expensive as it's Mercedes. For the first time ever, someone must have made this many requests to gift something to someone. Now, he uses the car but he's still very careful." 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024