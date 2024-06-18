Left Menu

Justin Timberlake Arrested in the Hamptons for DWI

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on Long Island. The 43-year-old was arraigned and released in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. Timberlake's next court date is a virtual appearance on July 26. His representatives did not immediately comment.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:23 IST
Justin Timberlake Arrested in the Hamptons for DWI
Justin Timberlake

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in a neighborhood in the Hamptons on New York's Long Island, authorities said on Tuesday.

Timberlake was arrested in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office. The 43-year-old was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released, the statement said. His next court date will be a virtual appearance on July 26, the statement said.

Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel, People magazine reported.

Timberlake rose to fame as a member of 1990s boy band 'N Sync before starting a solo career. His hits include "Can't Stop the Feeling!," "Suit & Tie" and "SexyBack." He has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

