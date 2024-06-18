Justin Timberlake Arrested in the Hamptons for DWI

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in a neighborhood in the Hamptons on New York's Long Island, authorities said on Tuesday.

Timberlake was arrested in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office. The 43-year-old was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released, the statement said. His next court date will be a virtual appearance on July 26, the statement said.

Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel, People magazine reported.

Timberlake rose to fame as a member of 1990s boy band 'N Sync before starting a solo career. His hits include "Can't Stop the Feeling!," "Suit & Tie" and "SexyBack." He has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week.

