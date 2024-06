Stars Shine Bright: Theo James Takes UNHCR Role, McKellen Recovers, Brad Pitt’s F1 Film Release, Tony Awards Triumphs, Timberlake Arrested

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Theo James named UNHCR global goodwill ambassador

The United Nations refugee agency named British actor Theo James as a global goodwill ambassador on Monday. James, who acted in television series "The Gentlemen" and "The White Lotus", has supported UNHCR since 2016, and has travelled to Greece, France and Jordan to meet asylum seekers and refugees, the agency said.

British actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling off London stage

British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off a London stage mid-performance and is now recovering after being taken to hospital, a theatre statement said on Tuesday. McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in "Player Kings", a production of William Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Parts One and Two", in the capital's West End theatre district.

Motor racing-Brad Pitt's F1 movie set for release in June 2025

Brad Pitt's as-yet unnamed Formula One movie will be released globally on June 25 next year, with a North American debut two days later, F1 and Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday. The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose 'Top Gun: Maverick' grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

'The Outsiders', 'Merrily We Roll Along' and 'Stereophonic' win big at Tony Awards

"The Outsiders," a musical based on S.E. Hinton's coming-of-age novel, snagged the coveted Tony Award for best musical Sunday, while a celebrated revival of a Stephen Sondheim classic and a tale of a 1970s rock band also won big. The ceremony took place for the first time at New York City's Lincoln Center with Tony-nominated and Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose hosting for the third year in a row. This year, DeBose is also producing and she choreographed the sultry song-and-dance number that opened the show.

A grandmother goes for high-action stunts in 'Thelma'

At 94 years old, actor June Squibb had to convince filmmakers that she could do a lot of her own stunts in the action-packed comedy film "Thelma," about a grandmother seeking revenge. "It was great fun, and I came into it having read the script and deciding, 'Well, I think I could do that,'" Squibb said.

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunken driving in the Hamptons

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after failing to obey a stop sign and twice veering from his lane in the upscale Hamptons seaside area of New York, authorities said on Tuesday. Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office.

'Inside Out 2' domestic box office debuts at $155 million

Animated Pixar movie "Inside Out 2" generated an estimated $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, the year's largest debut, according to estimates released on Sunday. The Friday through Sunday tally topped the $82.5 million brought in by previous box office leader "Dune: Part Two" in March.

Pharrell Williams kicks off Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton show at UNESCO

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams took to an outdoor, turf-lined runway at UNESCO headquarters on Tuesday, opening Paris Fashion week with an evening show. The world's biggest fashion label, known for its checked damier patterns and monogrammed trunks, drew on a travel theme for the spring summer 2025 men's collection, with a towering globe sculpture, rows of international flags and -- in the distance -- the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Anouk Aimee, actress who starred in La Dolce Vita, dies aged 92

Anouk Aimee, the French actress whose cult movies included Federico Fellini's 'La Dolce Vita', Jacques Demy's 'Lola' and Claude Lelouch's 'A Man and a Woman', has died aged 92. "We bid farewell to a world-famous icon, to a great actress of French cinema who took on roles for some of the biggest names, such as Demy, Lelouch and Fellini," said French Culture Minister Rachida Dati on social media platform X on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)