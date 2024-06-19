Left Menu

JK Paper's Heartfelt Campaign: #LetterToMySuperDad Takes India by Storm

JK Paper launched the #LetterToMySuperDad campaign for Father's Day, engaging over 30,000 students across India to write heartfelt letters to their fathers. The initiative aimed to foster gratitude and emotional connection. Highlights included school collaborations, a paper plantation awareness program, and celebrity endorsements, culminating in touching events.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:24 IST
Delhi, June 2024: JK Paper, a stalwart in the paper industry, introduced an emotionally engaging campaign, #LetterToMySuperDad, just before Father's Day. The initiative successfully mobilized over 30,000 students across 25 cities in India, encouraging them to pen heartfelt letters to their fathers. The campaign aimed to revive the lost art of handwritten letters and instill a sense of gratitude and emotional bonding between children and their dads.

The #LetterToMySuperDad campaign saw extensive collaboration with schools nationwide, seamlessly incorporating letter writing into their curriculum and ensuring enthusiastic student participation. Additionally, students were enlightened about sustainable paper-making through JK Paper's Agro-Social Farm Forestry Program, which distributed 11.64 lakh saplings in 2024 alone.

Celebrity figures and influencers, including actor Bhaktiyaar Irani, joined the campaign, sharing their personal #LetterToMySuperDad experiences and inspiring a wave of national participation. The campaign concluded with heartwarming school events where students presented their letters to their fathers, reinforcing the importance of expressing love and gratitude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

