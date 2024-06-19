Amitabh Bachchan Hails the Futuristic Vision of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his excitement and honor to be a part of the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin, renowned for 'Mahanati'.

Speaking at a promotional event, Bachchan reflected on the innovative and unparalleled concept of the film. 'When Nag (Ashwin) explained the idea, it was absolutely outrageous and futuristic,' Bachchan told reporters.

The event, hosted by actor-producer Rana Daggubati, also saw the release of a new trailer featuring lead actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Reflecting on the making of the film, Bachchan shared that the experience was unforgettable and praised the director for his ability to materialize every visual aspect of his vision.

Bachchan, who portrays the immortal warrior Ashwathhama, lauded Nag Ashwin for conceiving a project that he believes is ahead of its time. Bachchan concluded by congratulating the production team for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema and expressed his pride in being part of such a groundbreaking film. Produced by Aswini Dutt, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set for release on June 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)