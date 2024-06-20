Emperor Naruhito's Long-Awaited Journey to Britain

Japan's Emperor Naruhito expressed his excitement on Wednesday about finally being able to visit Britain, a trip that was postponed for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emperor looks forward to rekindling his friendship with the British royal family and exploring Oxford, where he studied nearly four decades ago.

Naruhito, accompanied by his wife, Empress Masako, will undertake a weeklong visit to Britain starting Saturday. Initially planned for 2020 at the invitation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, it will be the Emperor's first overseas trip since ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019. 'I'm truly delighted to visit Britain this time,' Naruhito stated ahead of the trip scheduled from June 22 to June 29. He also expressed regret for not being able to make the visit during Queen Elizabeth's life.

During the visit, Naruhito aims to reflect on the long history of exchanges between Japan and Britain. He hopes to nurture relationships with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the British royal family, thereby strengthening bilateral ties. The Emperor acknowledged the strong ties between Japan and Britain in areas such as the economy, science, technology, and culture.

Highlighting personal connections, Naruhito remembered the late queen's hospitality during his previous visit to London in 1983, including being served tea at Buckingham Palace and enjoying a barbecue and fly fishing in Scotland with then-Prince Charles. The couple's itinerary includes significant engagements like visiting the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew and Westminster Abbey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)