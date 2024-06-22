Army Launches Community Radio Stations to Empower Baramulla and Uri

The Indian Army has taken a significant step towards community engagement by launching two community radio stations in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district this Saturday. The initiative aims to nurture local talent and empower the society as a whole, according to officials.

Dagger Division established the community radio stations at Baramulla and Uri, inaugurated by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai. The Srinagar-based PRO Defence detailed that these stations, with taglines 'Radio Baramulla 89.6 FM - Alfaaz Hamare Ehsas Aapke' and 'Radio Uri 90.0 FM - Pahadon ki Dhun,' serve as vibrant platforms for local communities, showcasing achievers, government schemes, news, culture, and providing entertainment.

The Chinar Corps Commander also felicitated local children excelling in various fields, from martial arts to education, encouraging them to strive for excellence. Urging the residents of Baramulla and Uri to utilize this platform to share their stories, aspirations, and dreams, he emphasized the significance of community empowerment. Additionally, local children have been trained as RJs, offering them a launchpad for their future. The initiative has been warmly welcomed by the communities of Baramulla and Uri, who see it as a new medium of entertainment and belongingness.

