Ancient 'Sheshshayi Vishnu' Sculpture Unearthed in Maharashtra's Buldhana

An intricate and detailed 'Sheshshayi Vishnu' sculpture has been unearthed during excavation conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Sindkhed Raja town, located in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official stated on Sunday.

The remarkable find was discovered at a depth of 2.25 metres during conservation work on Lakhuji Jadhavrao's Chhatri. Supervising archaeologist Arun Malik revealed that the team first noticed some stone alignments and subsequently uncovered a temple base during further digging.

Malik informed that upon exposing the sabha mandap, they decided to investigate the temple's depth further, leading to the discovery of a goddess Laxmi sculpture, followed by the substantial 'Sheshshayi Vishnu' sculpture. Measuring 1.70 metres in length and 1 metre in height, the width of the sculpture's base, still partially buried, is estimated at 30 centimetres.

He added that the sculpture, crafted from chlorite schist rock, originates from South India, particularly from the Hoysala period. It portrays Vishnu reclining on Shesha Naga with goddess Laxmi massaging his feet, supported by a cushion. The panel also intricately depicts Samudramanthana, complete with jewels like Ashwa and Airavat.

Iconography expert Saili Palande-Datar noted that while similar sculptures have been found in Marathwada before, they were usually carved out of the locally available basalt rock. This recent find, made of schist stone, stands out for its meticulous detail. Palande-Datar added that the donor couple depicted between Sheshnaag and Samudramanthana is intricately crafted. She suggested that once an art museum is established in Maharashtra, this sculpture will likely be a key exhibit.

