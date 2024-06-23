Left Menu

Giant Cats and Oracle Sea Lions: Odd News of the Day

From the giant ceramic cats at Dior's Paris runway show to the dubious prophecy skills of Hilla the sea lion, this odd news brief covers quirky happenings in fashion and football. Also, a heartwarming tale of a Scottish fan getting back his lost phone in Germany with a surprise selfie.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Giant cats stalk the catwalk at the Dior men's show

Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones showed his summer 2025 collection for the LVMH-owned label on a Paris runway decorated with giant cat sculptures on Friday. "These are the cats that spoke to me the most - they meowed to me," said Jones, describing the quirky ceramic animals created by South African artist Hylton Nel.

Soccer-Trains, petri dishes and a struggling sea lion join football's dubious oracles

Spare a thought for Hilla the 'oracle' sea lion from Leipzig Zoo, whose reputation for football prophesy is hanging by a thread after she predicted Scotland would hold Germany to an unlikely draw at Euro 2024. Had she not watched the two sides? Did she know nothing of football history and Scotland's repeated failures at major tournaments? Seemingly not and the 5-1 thrashing dealt out to Steve Clarke's side by the hosts has called Hilla's soothsaying credentials into question.

Soccer-Lost phone returned with smiling surprise as Scotland-Germany love-in blossoms

When you lose your phone abroad you hardly expect to get it back, let alone with a smiling selfie on it from the good-natured rival supporters who handed it in to the police. But that's exactly what happened to a Scotland fan in Germany who was reunited with his lost phone and discovered a pleasant surprise in the camera roll, the latest entreaty in a blossoming love-in between the two countries.

