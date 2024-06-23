Anupam Kher Lauds Mumbai Police for Swift Action in Office Burglary Case

Bollywood actor-director Anupam Kher expressed gratitude towards the Mumbai Police officials for their quick resolution of a burglary at his office. The incident, involving the theft of film negatives and cash, prompted the veteran actor to commend the efficiency of the police through social media posts.

Kher detailed that two individuals broke into his Veera Desai Road office and stole valuable items, including the negatives of a film produced by his company. On Saturday, the police apprehended the suspects, Majid Sheikh and Daler Bahreem Khan, from Jogeshwari.

The duo was also involved in a similar theft in Vile Parle the same day. Kher shared his appreciation via an Instagram post, acknowledging the police's effectiveness in solving the case within 48 hours. A portion of the stolen property has been recovered, according to an official from Amboli police station.

