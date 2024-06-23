Left Menu

Anupam Kher Lauds Mumbai Police for Swift Action in Office Burglary Case

Bollywood actor-director Anupam Kher praised Mumbai Police for their prompt action in apprehending two suspects involved in a burglary at his office, where they stole film negatives and cash. The police managed to recover part of the stolen property. Kher thanked the police through his social media posts.

Updated: 23-06-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:32 IST
Bollywood actor-director Anupam Kher expressed gratitude towards the Mumbai Police officials for their quick resolution of a burglary at his office. The incident, involving the theft of film negatives and cash, prompted the veteran actor to commend the efficiency of the police through social media posts.

Kher detailed that two individuals broke into his Veera Desai Road office and stole valuable items, including the negatives of a film produced by his company. On Saturday, the police apprehended the suspects, Majid Sheikh and Daler Bahreem Khan, from Jogeshwari.

The duo was also involved in a similar theft in Vile Parle the same day. Kher shared his appreciation via an Instagram post, acknowledging the police's effectiveness in solving the case within 48 hours. A portion of the stolen property has been recovered, according to an official from Amboli police station.

