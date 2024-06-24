Princess Anne's Swift Recovery After Accident
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 17:04 IST
Britain's Princess Anne, 73, suffered minor injuries and concussion following an incident on Sunday and is in hospital as a precaution, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding that she was expected to make a full and swift recovery.
"The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the palace statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
