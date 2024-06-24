Left Menu

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Sport-Inspired Couture Rocks Paris Runway

Christian Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased a unique blend of sports and haute couture with her fall/winter 2024-2025 runway show in Paris. Models flaunted jersey fabrics, gladiator sandals, and Olympic-inspired designs. The event coincided with the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding an athletic flair to fashion.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:38 IST
Christian Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri nodded to sports with an haute couture runway show in Paris on Monday that featured jersey fabrics worked into draped, asymmetric gowns.

Models in flat, gladiator sandals marched past colourful mosaics -- towering portraits of athletes in action, drawn from artwork by American artist Faith Ringgold -- and paraded flowing dresses, racer-backed tops and embroidered bodysuits. The fall/winter 2024-2025 haute couture outing from the LVMH-owned label came as France gears up to host the summer Olympics, and follows a week of men's fashion shows.

Vogue took over the epicentre of French luxury, the Place Vendome, on Sunday with its Vogue World fashion event, a show that mixed fashion, sports and celebrity with performances from hundreds of athletes. Construction of Olympics venue sites has pushed some fashion shows to the outskirts of the French capital's city centre, but the Dior show on Monday was held in a traditional venue -- a tent in the Rodin Museum garden.

The Paris haute couture shows run to June 27, with labels including Chanel, Thom Browne, Kering-owned Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier on the schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

