Paramount Price Hike & Snoop Dogg's Sprint Surprise
Paramount Global is raising subscription rates for its streaming services to address business recalibration and debt. Simultaneously, Snoop Dogg impressed at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials with a 200-meter sprint. Talks between Shari Redstone and Skydance Media for a potential sale of Paramount have failed.
Paramount Global to raise prices for its streaming plans
Paramount Global is raising subscription rates for its flagship streaming services, the media giant said on Monday, as it looks to recalibrate its business and pay off debt. The revision in pricing comes at a time when merger talks between Non-Executive Chairwoman Shari Redstone and David Ellison's Skydance Media for a potential sale of Redstone's controlling stake in Paramount Global to the independent studio have failed, according to sources.
Athletics-Snoop Dogg lights up U.S. trials in sprint, commentary stint
Turns out Snoop Dogg is not just fast on the microphone -- he is no slouch on the track either. The American rapper and actor made a cameo appearance at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, clocking 34.44 seconds in an exhibition 200 metres race and saying his performance "ain't too bad for a 52-year-old".
