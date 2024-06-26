Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Speaks Out: Risks of Filmmaking Against Corruption

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan emphasizes that artistes have the right to hold authorities accountable, despite the risks involved. Speaking at the trailer launch of 'Hindustani 2: Zero Tolerance,' Haasan discusses corruption, the role of citizens, and his views on Gandhi's ideology of tolerance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:22 IST
Veteran star Kamal Haasan asserted that artistes have every right to hold authorities accountable, despite inherent risks, during a trailer launch event for his upcoming film 'Hindustani 2: Zero Tolerance.'

Haasan will reprise his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante from the 1996 blockbuster 'Indian.' Shankar returns to direct the sequel.

Addressing the challenges of making politically charged films, Haasan remarked that such issues have existed since the British era. 'We continue making these films irrespective of who is in power because it is our right as citizens,' he said.

He also called out both politicians and citizens for the pervasive corruption in India, urging collective conscience and change, especially during elections. 'We must all change our mindset to combat corruption,' he noted.

Haasan, who admires Mahatma Gandhi but disagrees with his ideology of tolerance, stressed the importance of zero tolerance for societal issues. 'What you tolerate is a headache. Find a solution and put it out,' he concluded.

