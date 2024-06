Hollywood Union Strikes AI-Guarded Pay Deal Amid Star-Studded Events

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood workers union reaches pay, AI-use deal with top studios

A union representing Hollywood film and television crew said on Tuesday it has reached a tentative three-year deal with major studios that includes agreed-on pay hikes and guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) members, which include lighting technicians and costume designers, are to ratify the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Disney, Netflix and others.

Glastonbury festival kicks off as thousands of fans stream in

Thousands of people began pouring into Worthy Farm in southwest England as the Glastonbury music festival kicked off on Wednesday, with hundreds of artists including Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Shania Twain set to enthral fans. The festival, which sells out of tickets within minutes even before its line-up is revealed, will close on Sunday with R&B singer SZA slated to perform hits such as "Kill Bill" and "The Weekend" on the main Pyramid stage.

Paris Hilton calls for more oversight of foster care programs at US House hearing

Reality TV star Paris Hilton called for greater federal oversight of youth care programs at a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday as she described her traumatic experience in youth care facilities. Hilton, 43, the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, has spoken publicly about the emotional and physical abuse she endured when she was placed in residential youth treatment facilities as a teen.

'Harry Potter' HBO TV series to be led by 'Succession' alums

HBO announced on Wednesday that its upcoming "Harry Potter" television series will be led by "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner, as writer and showrunner, and Mark Mylod, as director of several episodes. Both Gardiner and Mylod worked on the HBO series "Succession" about a dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, which won 19 Emmys. Gardiner was on the producing team and Mylod served as director and producer.

'The Bear' cooks up excitement for third season at premiere

The cast and creators of the 10-time Emmy-winning FX series "The Bear" celebrated its third season with hype and hoopla on Tuesday at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The show follows award-winning chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who inherits his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago and tries to revitalize it.

Tennessee turns failed Graceland auction probe over to federal investigators

Tennessee's attorney general has asked the federal government to take over an investigation into an attempt to auction off Elvis Presley's Graceland estate, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced last month his office was investigating whether any fraud had been carried out.

Simon Cowell looks for UK's next megastar boy band again

Fourteen years after launching One Direction on "The X Factor", music mogul and television personality Simon Cowell is looking for the UK's next big boy band, embarking on a new project differing from the talent shows he is known for. Cowell will hold auditions for 16-18 year-olds in Liverpool, Dublin and London over the summer in a bid to form megastars on levels not seen in Britain since the best-selling One Direction, who found fame on his televised singing competition "The X Factor" before parting ways several years later.

'Daddio' film eschews glitz for deep conversation between Sean Penn, Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson knew two-time Academy Winner Sean Penn was exactly who she wanted to star in the film "Daddio" as the male lead, but at first, she was not sure how to make it happen.

"The first and only person that I was like, 'Oh he'd be really perfect', was Sean and we kind of thought he would never do it because it's such a small movie with a first-time filmmaker and newer producers," she said.

