Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: ‘The Event of the Century’

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha expressed heartfelt gratitude for the wishes received for his daughter's wedding to fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal. The couple, together for seven years, wedded in a private ceremony at Sonakshi's home, followed by a reception. Sinha shared unseen moments on social media to celebrate the occasion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:44 IST
Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha has expressed heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers for their celebratory messages marking the nuptials of his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, to fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal, which he dubbed the 'wedding of the century.'

The couple, who had been dating for seven years, tied the knot on Sunday at Sonakshi's residence in an intimate civil ceremony. This was later followed by a lavish reception for industry colleagues and friends.

Shatrughan shared a heartfelt message along with a series of unseen photos and videos from the wedding on his official social media platform X. 'Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words can express our happiness and appreciation. #SinhaParivar,' he wrote.

In another post, he thanked everyone for their warmth and love, saying, 'With gratitude, we thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day. Seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha and #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their lives.'

For her special day, Sonakshi upcycled her mother Poonam Sinha's ivory wedding saree, while Zaheer wore a matching embroidered kurta-pyjama. Despite rumors of discontent, Shatrughan Sinha dispelled any doubts by happily posing with the groom and his family before the ceremony.

There were also reports suggesting Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kussh Sinha, skipped the event, but both dismissed such stories.

