Myanmar Monk's Funeral Sparks Outrage and Unrest
Hundreds attended the funeral of senior monk Bhaddanta Munindarbhivamsa, who was shot by soldiers in Myanmar. The incident has exacerbated tensions between the military government and the influential Buddhist clergy. The military initially lied about the incident but later admitted the shooting, sparking widespread outrage.
Hundreds of mourners gathered on Thursday for the funeral of senior monk Bhaddanta Munindarbhivamsa, who was fatally shot by Myanmar soldiers. The incident threatens to shatter the military government's fragile relationship with the country's Buddhist clergy.
The 78-year-old monk's body was carried in an ornate Karaweik barge vehicle from a Bago temple, where it had lain for a week. The procession included over 100 vehicles, monks, and devotees, heading towards a newly built pyre at a city cemetery for cremation.
The killing has shocked the nation, particularly after the military initially blamed resistance fighters for his death. Videos of another monk detailing the true events have circulated widely, causing public outrage. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has since apologized, with promises of an investigation underway.
