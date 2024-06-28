Khushi Advertising Revolutionizes OOH Campaign for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Khushi Advertising has embarked on a groundbreaking marketing initiative for the much-anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. This campaign seamlessly integrates ambient, digital, and traditional OOH (Out of Home) marketing strategies, combining elements of mythology and futurism.

Spanning 366 units across key Indian markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow, the campaign employs innovative approaches including anamorphic displays and pop-out hoardings. Highlights include a dynamic installation at Mahim Causeway showcasing rotating cut-outs of stars Prabhas, Deepika, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The campaign ensures maximum visibility and engagement through diverse media touchpoints, both online and offline. Vyjayanthi Movies' producer Swapnadutt Chalasani and Khushi Advertising CEO Vishnu Telang praise the campaign for amplifying the futuristic narrative of 'Kalki 2898 AD' and setting industry benchmarks in OOH advertising.

