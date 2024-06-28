Left Menu

Jeetu Bhaiya: The Missing Mentor in Our Lives

Jitendra Kumar's portrayal of Jeetu Bhaiya in 'Kota Factory' reveals a deeper social issue: the lack of mentorship in people's lives. The character's resonance stems from his role as a support system for students facing competitive academic pressures. The series has influenced real-life educators, reshaping their approach to student support.

Jitendra Kumar's portrayal of Jeetu Bhaiya in the popular series 'Kota Factory' sheds light on an important social issue: the lack of mentor figures in contemporary life. In an interview with PTI, Kumar delves into why the character resonates so deeply with viewers.

Set in the highly competitive educational environment of Kota, 'Kota Factory' features Jeetu Bhaiya as a mentor at a coaching institute. His role as a supportive figure is crucial for students preparing for the IIT entrance exams. 'We have very few mentor-figures today,' Kumar explained. 'People feel alone because either the right kind of mentorship doesn't exist or is completely unavailable.'

The series, which has greatly impacted both students and educators, underscores the importance of emotional and psychological support. Educators inspired by the show have started to not just focus on academic achievement but also on personal guidance, a shift praised by Kumar. Looking back at his own experiences in Kota, Kumar notes, 'My former professors reached out to me, sharing how the series has changed their perspective on student engagement.'

