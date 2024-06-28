Hina Khan's Brave Battle Against Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Popular TV personality Hina Khan on Friday revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The actor, known for starring in the long-running TV serial ''Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'', shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

''Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,'' Khan, 36, said in her post.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, the actor assured her fans that she is doing well.

''I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,'' Khan wrote.

''I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey," she added.

Khan, who hails from Srinagar, has also appeared in reality shows such as ''Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'' and ''Bigg Boss''. Friends in the industry wished the actor a speedy recovery.

''I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge. Stay strong and keep believing in your resilience, Hina... Sending lots of love,'' actor Jennifer Winget wrote.

Producer Guneet Monga said, ''Sab Achha Hoga... You will be fine and healthy. All our prayers and love are with you. God bless.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)