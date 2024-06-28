Left Menu

Hina Khan's Brave Battle Against Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Popular TV personality Hina Khan has revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. Despite the challenging news, Khan is optimistic and determined to fight the disease. She has requested privacy and expressed gratitude for her fans' support. Friends from the industry have sent heartfelt messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:08 IST
Hina Khan's Brave Battle Against Stage 3 Breast Cancer
Hina Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Popular TV personality Hina Khan on Friday revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The actor, known for starring in the long-running TV serial ''Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'', shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

''Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,'' Khan, 36, said in her post.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, the actor assured her fans that she is doing well.

''I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,'' Khan wrote.

''I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey," she added.

Khan, who hails from Srinagar, has also appeared in reality shows such as ''Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'' and ''Bigg Boss''. Friends in the industry wished the actor a speedy recovery.

''I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge. Stay strong and keep believing in your resilience, Hina... Sending lots of love,'' actor Jennifer Winget wrote.

Producer Guneet Monga said, ''Sab Achha Hoga... You will be fine and healthy. All our prayers and love are with you. God bless.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024