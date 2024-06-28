Left Menu

Mark Wahlberg takes on dark role in Mel Gibson's thriller 'Flight Risk'

Actor Mark Wahlberg takes flight in a chilling new role as a psychotic hitman pilot in Mel Gibson's upcoming thriller 'Flight Risk,' as unveiled in the gripping official trailer.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:59 IST
A still from 'Flight Risk' trailer. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Mark Wahlberg takes flight in a chilling new role as a psychotic hitman pilot in Mel Gibson's upcoming thriller 'Flight Risk,' as unveiled in the gripping official trailer. Set against the backdrop of Alaskan airspace, Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot who becomes entangled in a deadly game involving a high-stakes mission to transport a fugitive witness, played by Topher Grace, to New York City.

Grace's character, Winston, is poised to testify against the notorious 'Moretti' crime family. The tension escalates quickly as Daryl reveals his true colours mid-flight, transforming into a ruthless assassin with lethal intentions.

In a chilling moment from the trailer, Daryl ominously declares, "Mr. Moretti's very disappointed in you, Winston. And he wants you dead." Michelle Dockery joins the cast as air marshal Madolyn, who finds herself in a desperate struggle for survival after discovering Daryl's nefarious plan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amidst intense aerial sequences and heart-pounding confrontations at 10,000 feet, Madolyn must not only fight for her life but also navigate the aircraft to safety. Directed by Mel Gibson, 'Flight Risk' marks Gibson's return to the director's chair since 2016's acclaimed 'Hacksaw Ridge.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film promises a blend of suspense, action, and psychological thrills, underscored by a script penned by Jared Rosenberg. Gibson, also serving as a producer alongside John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment, brings his distinct directorial vision to 'Flight Risk,' marking a reunion with Wahlberg on screen since their previous collaborations in 'Daddy's Home 2' and 'Father Stu.'

Lionsgate announced that 'Flight Risk' is slated to release on October 18, inviting audiences to experience the high-octane drama and intense performances that define this gripping aviation thriller. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

