Austin Butler opens up about missed opportunity for Peeta role in 'The Hunger Games'

Actor Austin Butler recently revealed that he auditioned for a significant role in 'The Hunger Games' franchise but ultimately did not land the part. In conversation with his co-star Jodie Comer from the upcoming film 'Bikeriders', Butler shared insights into his audition experience, stating, "I auditioned for The Hunger Games and I didn't get it at all," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He further mentioned not receiving a callback for the role he auditioned for, which was none other than Peeta Mellark, the male tribute from District 12. Acknowledging Josh Hutcherson's portrayal of Peeta, Butler remarked, "Josh Hutcherson got that; he's great."

Hutcherson starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth throughout the four films of the franchise, which catapulted them to global stardom. While reflecting on the audition process for 'The Hunger Games', director Gary Ross expressed his initial thoughts, saying, "Honestly, I had a real sense of who I wanted before the auditions, but because it was a huge franchise, the studio wanted everyone to read, which was fine."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ross praised Jennifer Lawrence's audition, recalling how she impressed everyone with her performance. He also highlighted Josh Hutcherson's suitability for the role, noting that Liam Hemsworth's Australian background was a surprise after his flawless audition.

Despite 'The Hunger Games' concluding in 2015 with the fourth film, the franchise remains alive with recent developments. Last year saw the release of a prequel film titled 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', focusing on the early life of Coriolanus Snow.

Exciting news emerged earlier this month when Lionsgate announced plans for another film titled 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', based on Suzanne Collins' new novel. Set 24 years before the original series, this film will explore the Second Quarter Quell, a significant event in the history of Panem, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lionsgate's head of Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, expressed anticipation for the upcoming film, stating, "The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem." Scheduled for release on November 20, 2026, 'Sunrise on the Reaping' will be directed by Francis Lawrence, continuing the legacy of collaboration between Lawrence, screenwriter Michael Arndt, and producer Nina Jacobson. (ANI)

