Vaani Kapoor on exploring comedy genre with 'Badtameez Gill'

Actor Vaani Kapoor is now headed to the UK for the second schedule of comedy drama 'Badtameez Gill'. "Our next schedule is in the UK, and I'm looking forward to an exciting filming experience. 'Badtameez Gill' presents me in a new avatar, which I'm really happy about. This project is significant for me and it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role. I'm committed to giving it my best and showcasing my range as an artist," Vaani shared.

She also expressed her happiness about exploring the comedy genre. "I'm also exploring a genre that I haven't had the chance to dive into that much, which is both fun and challenging for me as an actor. Comedy, especially family-friendly comedies that everyone can enjoy together, is a genre I love. I'm thoroughly enjoying shooting for Badtameez Gill," Vaani added.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana as Vaani's brother, and Paresh Rawal plays Vaani's father in the film. (ANI)

