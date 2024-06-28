Left Menu

'And Just Like That' season 3 introduces new faces, elevates series regulars

The upcoming season of 'And Just Like That,' the sequel to 'Sex and the City,' is set to introduce new faces and elevate familiar characters to series regulars as filming continues in New York City.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:40 IST
A still from 'And Just Like That' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming season of 'And Just Like That,' the sequel to 'Sex and the City,' is set to introduce new faces and elevate familiar characters to series regulars as filming continues in New York City. Max has announced that Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green will join the series in recurring guest roles for the third season, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells have been promoted to series regulars, bringing their characters to the forefront of the narrative. "As another season of romantic entanglements is promised, the latest chapter of And Just Like That finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) with new and familiar friends as they navigate friendship, family, and New York in their 50s," the announcement stated.

Joining the returning core cast of Parker, Davis, and Nixon are Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton, and John Corbett, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The third season follows a highly anticipated cameo from Kim Cattrall, reprising her role as Samantha Jones, which occurred at the conclusion of the second season of 'And Just Like That.'

Developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky, 'And Just Like That' continues to explore the lives and relationships of its beloved characters, originally created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's book, 'Sex and the City.' The series' expansion in its third season promises to bring fresh dynamics and deeper explorations of love, friendship, and personal growth as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda navigate the complexities of life in their fifties amidst the backdrop of New York City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

