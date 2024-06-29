Annual Amarnath Yatra Commences with First Batch of Pilgrims

The annual Amarnath Yatra commenced on Saturday with the first group of pilgrims departing from the twin base camps, Baltal and Nunwan, to embark on their spiritual journey to the cave shrine located in the south Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 3,880 meters, officials reported.

The starting point for the pilgrimage was bustling with activity early in the morning as pilgrims began their journey along the 48-km traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route. Local officials, including deputy commissioners and senior police officers, flagged off the batches of pilgrims.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ceremoniously flagged off the initial batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on Friday morning. Upon arrival in the Kashmir Valley, the pilgrims were warmly welcomed by both the administration and locals.

The devotees will visit the revered cave shrine, home to the naturally formed ice-lingam, a symbol of Lord Shiva. In light of the pilgrimage, stringent security measures have been implemented, involving thousands of personnel from police forces, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and other paramilitary units. Aerial surveillance will also be conducted to bolster security efforts.

The 52-day pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

