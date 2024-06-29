AYANA Bali Unveils After Rock: South Bali's Ultimate Nightlife Spot

AYANA Bali has announced the grand opening of After Rock, the 30th addition to its collection of dining and entertainment outlets. Spanning six distinct areas, the two-story venue is set to become the premier nightlife hotspot in South Bali, blending top-notch entertainment with exquisite dining experiences.

Designed by renowned Indonesian firm Cipta Setia Wijaya, After Rock aims to realize AYANA Bali's vision of an exceptional evening venue for both in-house and external guests. The ground floor features a stage area that can host 130 guests, showcasing renowned DJs, live bands, and star cabaret performers. Additionally, a VIP Room next door provides space for private gatherings for up to 35 guests.

The venue also boasts a mezzanine floor accommodating up to 30 guests, along with an adjacent VIP Room for 25 people. These rooms offer the flexibility to enjoy live entertainment or host private karaoke sessions. The rooftop area, with its stunning views of AYANA's SAKA Museum and lush gardens, can host up to 100 guests for larger gatherings.

General Manager Giordano Faggioli highlighted the meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of After Rock, from staff service to the intricate cuisine. The grand opening is set for June 22, 2024, with daily operating hours from 7 PM to 2 AM, extending to 3 AM on weekends.

