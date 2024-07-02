Left Menu

Beetlejuice Sequel to Open Venice Film Festival Amid Hollywood Strike

Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' will open the 81st Venice Film Festival, featuring stars like Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Despite being overshadowed by a Hollywood actors' strike, it promises a high-profile start. The festival, running from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, marks the beginning of awards season.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:34 IST
Beetlejuice Sequel to Open Venice Film Festival Amid Hollywood Strike
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Italy

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", directed by Tim Burton, will open this year's Venice Film Festival, bringing with it a slew of Hollywood stars who were largely absent from the Lido red carpet in 2023 because of an actors' strike. The long-awaited sequel to Burton's original 1988 comedy horror classic will be screened out of competition on Aug. 28, giving the 81st edition of the festival a high-profile, glitzy start.

The film sees Michael Keaton return to the lead role, and also stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega, who last teamed up with Burton on the hit Netflix show "Wednesday". "Venice is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm," said festival director Alberto Barbera.

The Venice Film Festival marks the start of the awards season and regularly throws up big favourites for the Oscars. However, its 2023 edition was overshadowed by an actors' and writers' strike in Hollywood that kept many big names away and forced the organisers to ditch their original choice for the prestigious opening slot - "Challengers" starring Zendaya.

The rest of the 2024 line-up is due to be unveiled on July 23, with widespread speculation that Todd Phillips's "Joker" sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will feature along with the action thriller "Wolfs", which brings together Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The festival held on the lagoon city's Lido island, will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, with France's Isabelle Huppert heading the main competition jury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024