Sudarsan Pattnaik to Represent India at International Sand Sculpture Championship

Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik will represent India at an international sand sculpture championship to be held in Russia from Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, Pattnaik expressed his excitement about the invitation and shared his plan to create a 'Sand Rath' featuring Lord Jagannath and his devotee Balaram Das, a famous Odia poet from the 14th century. The artwork aligns with the championship's theme of history, mythology, and fairy tales.

The championship is scheduled to occur from July 4-12 in St Petersburg, specifically at the historic Peter and Paul Fortress. The event will feature 21 master sculptors from around the world, including Pattnaik, who has previously participated in over 65 international sand art championships and festivals, earning numerous accolades for India.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, explained the inspiration behind his proposed art form, recounting a legend about Balaram Das. According to the legend, Das, once denied access to a chariot during 'Rath Yatra,' carved deities on sand and worshipped them, causing the deities to mysteriously vanish from the chariot and appear where he was worshipping.

