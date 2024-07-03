Ann Wilson's Cancer Battle: Heart Postpones Tour

Ann Wilson, the iconic lead singer of the rock band Heart, has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer, resulting in the postponement of the remaining shows on their Royal Flush Tour. In a statement released on Tuesday, Wilson shared that she recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering, but her doctors have recommended preventive chemotherapy to ensure a full recovery. Consequently, the North American tour dates will now be rescheduled to 2025. Fans are reassured that their tickets will still be honored at the new dates.

Wilson expressed her determination to return to the stage, stating, "To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025." She emphasized that this postponement is temporary and she has much more music to perform. The band has canceled over 50 shows across the U.S. and Canada, with the new dates to be announced soon. Heart has not clarified if the previously planned performances with Def Leppard and Journey will still take place during the rescheduled shows.

Earlier this year, Heart also canceled the European leg of their tour due to Wilson needing a time-sensitive medical procedure. Despite these setbacks, the Wilson sisters, who have been making music together since the '70s and are Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, continue to assure fans of their return. Ann Wilson highlighted their commitment to the fans and music in her latest statement, concluding that this would be her last public comment on the matter for the time being.

