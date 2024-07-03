Record-Breaking Cycling Expedition Honors Kargil War Heroes

A 15-member Indian Army team has embarked on a record-breaking cycling expedition in Ladakh. This ambitious journey averages 15,000 feet in altitude, marking the 25th anniversary of the Indian Army's victory in the Kargil War, a defense spokesperson revealed.

Scheduled festivities dubbed 'Rajat Jyanti' will take place in Drass, Kargil, from July 24 to 26. The 'Ice and Steel Cycling Expedition' covers 753 kilometers and crosses the world's highest motorable pass at 19,024 feet. Its objective is to instill values of grit, sacrifice, and patriotism, quintessential to the Indian Army's ethos.

Flagged off by Brigadier Vishal Ranjan, Commander of 33 Mountain Brigade, from Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) on Monday, the team will navigate through Ladakh's formidable terrain over 15 days. Paying tribute to fallen heroes at DBO, Galwan, and Rezang La war memorials, the team also plans to engage with locals and school children, embodying the Army's spirit of selflessness and courage.

