Roger Waters Dismisses Pink Floyd Reunion, Focuses on New Album

Roger Waters has ruled out a Pink Floyd reunion as he focuses on a new album and writing a memoir. He expressed his contentment with his time in Pink Floyd but has no plans to reunite with his former bandmates. Waters is also prepared to help fund WikiLeaks and hopeful about Julian Assange's return.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:32 IST
Roger Waters

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Roger Waters busy on new album, says Pink Floyd reunion 'not in me'

Roger Waters has dismissed the idea of Pink Floyd reuniting on stage again, saying he is "busy doing other things" including working on a new album and writing a memoir. In an interview with Reuters, the guitarist and singer-songwriter said he loved his time in the rock group he co-founded in 1965 but had no plans to perform again with his two former surviving bandmates, drummer Nick Mason and guitarist David Gilmour.

Eddie Murphy's 'every man' hero returns in 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel

After more than a decade of superheroes saving the world on the movie screen, Eddie Murphy is bringing back the character he describes as "every man." Murphy returns as Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," a new installment in the action comedy franchise that debuted 40 years ago in 1984. The movie lands on Netflix on Wednesday.

Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to open Venice film festival

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", directed by Tim Burton, will open this year's Venice Film Festival, bringing with it a slew of Hollywood stars who were largely absent from the Lido red carpet in 2023 because of an actors' strike. The long-awaited sequel to Burton's original 1988 comedy horror classic will be screened out of competition on Aug. 28, giving the 81st edition of the festival a high-profile, glitzy start.

Britain's Ian McKellen will not return to role after stage fall

British actor Ian McKellen, 85, will not return to the role of John Falstaff in a tour after he fell off a London stage mid-performance last month, the play's producers said on Monday.

McKellen was starring in "Player Kings", a production of William Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Parts One and Two", in the capital's West End theatre district, on June 17 when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage during a fight scene.

Roger Waters says prepared to help fund WikiLeaks, hopeful Assange might return

Musician and singer-songwriter Roger Waters says he hopes a now free Julian Assange might one day be able to resume his work at WikiLeaks if he wants to, and that he is prepared to help fund the whistleblower media organisation. The Pink Floyd co-founder, who had long called for the release of the Australian publisher from a jail in Britain, told Reuters he had exchanged messages of "sighs of relief" with Assange's wife Stella since he arrived in Canberra last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

