Jin of BTS to Carry Olympic Torch After Military Service Completion

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after recently completing his mandatory military service. The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay, promoting messages of 'harmony' and 'peace,' according to an official statement.

Jin finished his 18-month military service last month. Alongside other torchbearers, Jin will traverse various historic sites of the host country, although the specific schedule remains undisclosed. The torch relay commenced in April.

Jin began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. The other BTS members — Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope — are currently fulfilling their own military duties. A day after his discharge, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary event, FESTA, in Seoul, featuring activities like trying out foods, performances, and dance challenges.

