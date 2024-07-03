Left Menu

Jin of BTS to Carry Olympic Torch After Military Service Completion

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, will serve as an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after completing his mandatory military service. The 31-year-old aims to spread messages of 'harmony' and 'peace.' Jin recently hosted BTS's annual debut anniversary celebration FESTA following his service completion.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:00 IST
Jin of BTS to Carry Olympic Torch After Military Service Completion
Jin
  • Country:
  • United States

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will be an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris games after recently completing his mandatory military service. The 31-year-old singer is expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay, promoting messages of 'harmony' and 'peace,' according to an official statement.

Jin finished his 18-month military service last month. Alongside other torchbearers, Jin will traverse various historic sites of the host country, although the specific schedule remains undisclosed. The torch relay commenced in April.

Jin began his military service at a front-line South Korean military boot camp in late 2022. The other BTS members — Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope — are currently fulfilling their own military duties. A day after his discharge, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary event, FESTA, in Seoul, featuring activities like trying out foods, performances, and dance challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024