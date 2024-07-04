Left Menu

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Welcome First Child

Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, recently welcomed their first child. The couple left a Santa Monica hospital with their newborn, marking Tucker's 28th birthday. Hudgens had debuted her baby bump at the Oscars in March. The couple married last December.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:55 IST
Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, have entered parenthood with the arrival of their first child.

The couple was photographed leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California, with their newborn on Wednesday, a day that also coincided with Tucker's 28th birthday.

While the baby's gender and exact date of birth remain undisclosed, Hudgens notably showcased her baby bump at the Oscars red carpet in March. The pair, who tied the knot last December after a nearly two-year courtship, now embark on this new chapter together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

