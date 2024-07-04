Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Welcome First Child

Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, have entered parenthood with the arrival of their first child.

The couple was photographed leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California, with their newborn on Wednesday, a day that also coincided with Tucker's 28th birthday.

While the baby's gender and exact date of birth remain undisclosed, Hudgens notably showcased her baby bump at the Oscars red carpet in March. The pair, who tied the knot last December after a nearly two-year courtship, now embark on this new chapter together.

