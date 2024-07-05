Charting Maritime Excellence: AMET Global Maritime Summit and Awards 2024

Left Menu

The AMET Global Maritime Summit 2024 and AMET Global Maritime Awards 2024 concluded successfully, bringing together over 1,250 participants from the maritime industry, academia, and related sectors. Hosted by AMET University, the event featured panel discussions, keynote addresses, and awards, emphasizing maritime excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:55 IST
The AMET Global Maritime Summit 2024 (AGMS 2024) and AMET Global Maritime Awards 2024 (AGMA 2024) concluded on a high note at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Chennai, India. The summit brought together over 1,250 participants from the maritime industry, academia, and related sectors to discuss the theme "Charting the Future of Maritime Excellence."

Dr. J Ramachandran, Founder-Chancellor of AMET University, emphasized in his address, the crucial role of continuous industry-academia collaboration, innovation, and strategic initiatives, especially focusing on sustainability. He highlighted India's advancements in the maritime sector and the importance of aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event concluded with the AGMA 2024 awards, honoring outstanding contributions in the maritime sector. His Excellency Mr. Haymandoyal Dillum, CSK, High Commissioner of Mauritius, delivered the Chief Guest Address at the valedictory ceremony, praising AMET University's dedication to maritime education and its pivotal role in maritime trade.

