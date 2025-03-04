Navigating Choppy Waters: Container Shipping Industry Faces Turmoil Amid Tariffs

The global shipping industry, responsible for handling a significant portion of world trade, is confronting considerable challenges as U.S. President Donald Trump fuels geopolitical tensions. These issues are critical discussion points at the S&P Global TPM container shipping and supply chain conference in Long Beach, California.

Industry giants like MSC, Maersk, and Hapag-Lloyd, alongside major players such as Walmart, will address the repercussions of heightened protectionism, which threatens to undermine international trade and alter the balance of negotiating power in the shipping sector.

Amid escalating tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada, Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen underscored the negative economic impacts. U.S. trade policies, paired with global supply chain disruptions, pose unprecedented challenges to the shipping industry and consumer prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)