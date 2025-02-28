U.S. Port Fees Threaten Chinese-Built Shipping Industry

The U.S. is proposing high port fees for Chinese-built shipping vessels, a measure that could significantly influence the container shipping industry dominated by Chinese manufacturing.

These fees, proposed by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, are part of an ongoing investigation into China's growing influence in shipbuilding and maritime sectors.

If implemented, the fees could cost up to $1.5 million per Chinese-built vessel entering U.S. ports, affecting numerous companies reliant on Chinese manufacturing, including French firm CMA CGM.

(With inputs from agencies.)