U.S. Port Fees Threaten Chinese-Built Shipping Industry

Proposed U.S. high port fees targeting Chinese-built vessels could heavily impact the container shipping industry, as most vessels are manufactured in China. This move, part of a broader investigation by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, could result in fees reaching $1.5 million per vessel entering U.S. ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:59 IST
The U.S. is proposing high port fees for Chinese-built shipping vessels, a measure that could significantly influence the container shipping industry dominated by Chinese manufacturing.

These fees, proposed by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, are part of an ongoing investigation into China's growing influence in shipbuilding and maritime sectors.

If implemented, the fees could cost up to $1.5 million per Chinese-built vessel entering U.S. ports, affecting numerous companies reliant on Chinese manufacturing, including French firm CMA CGM.

