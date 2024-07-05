Brad Pitt's Formula One Comeback Movie Titled 'F1'

The long wait for the title of Brad Pitt's anticipated Formula One movie is finally over. The film, now titled 'F1', will grace cinemas next June.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose 'Top Gun: Maverick' was a massive hit, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, 'F1' has already generated significant buzz. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film in both regular theaters and IMAX.

An official teaser for 'F1' will be released on Sunday, just ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, a location featured in the movie. Pitt stars as a former driver making a dramatic comeback, with Damson Idris portraying his rookie teammate. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has provided expertise as a co-producer, with filming taking place at racetracks around the world.