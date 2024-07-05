Left Menu

Brad Pitt's Formula One Comeback Movie Titled 'F1'

The suspense surrounding the title of Brad Pitt's untitled Formula One movie ended with the film being named 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures next June. It stars Pitt as a former driver making a comeback and features input from Lewis Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:58 IST
Brad Pitt's Formula One Comeback Movie Titled 'F1'
Brad Pitt

The long wait for the title of Brad Pitt's anticipated Formula One movie is finally over. The film, now titled 'F1', will grace cinemas next June.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose 'Top Gun: Maverick' was a massive hit, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, 'F1' has already generated significant buzz. Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the film in both regular theaters and IMAX.

An official teaser for 'F1' will be released on Sunday, just ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, a location featured in the movie. Pitt stars as a former driver making a dramatic comeback, with Damson Idris portraying his rookie teammate. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has provided expertise as a co-producer, with filming taking place at racetracks around the world.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024