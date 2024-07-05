SGPC Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, Enforces New Rules at Harmandar Sahib

The Shromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken a strong stance against recent comments made in Parliament by Rahul Gandhi, where he linked the 'abhay mudra' with the ideology of Guru Nanak Dev.

In response, the SGPC has prohibited any artist or actor from conducting videography for promotional purposes at the Golden Temple complex, following an incident involving fashion designer Archana Makwana performing yoga at Harmandar Sahib. This decision was reached during the SGPC's executive committee meeting.

The SGPC emphasized that the teachings of the Gurus should not be misinterpreted for political gains, urging the Parliament to prevent religious sentiments from being hurt during its proceedings. The committee also condemned hateful comments by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and called for strict actions against discrimination faced by Sikh candidates in judicial examinations.