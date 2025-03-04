Ayodhyadham: A Spiritual Confluence of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made a significant visit to Ayodhya, highlighting its role as a spiritual confluence of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism. In his posts, Puri shared images of his journey, underscoring the town's historical ties to both faiths.

Puri noted the importance of Sikh Gurus visiting Ayodhya, particularly Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and their contributions during various historical events. He highlighted the shared history of battling invaders, such as the Mughal forces.

The minister also reflected on his visit to the historic Gurdwara Sahibs by the Saryu river, sharing insights into the artifacts, including the Holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib and relics of Sikh Gurus, that continue to symbolize the deep ties between the two faiths.

