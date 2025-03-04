Left Menu

Ayodhyadham: A Spiritual Confluence of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ayodhya, highlighting its significance as a convergence of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism. He emphasized the historical ties, particularly noting the involvement of Sikh Gurus in Ayodhya's history. Puri detailed the spiritual journey and shared artifacts representing Sikh heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:18 IST
Ayodhyadham: A Spiritual Confluence of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made a significant visit to Ayodhya, highlighting its role as a spiritual confluence of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism. In his posts, Puri shared images of his journey, underscoring the town's historical ties to both faiths.

Puri noted the importance of Sikh Gurus visiting Ayodhya, particularly Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and their contributions during various historical events. He highlighted the shared history of battling invaders, such as the Mughal forces.

The minister also reflected on his visit to the historic Gurdwara Sahibs by the Saryu river, sharing insights into the artifacts, including the Holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib and relics of Sikh Gurus, that continue to symbolize the deep ties between the two faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025