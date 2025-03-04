Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears Man of Charges: Remarks Not Hurting Religious Sentiments

The Supreme Court ruled that calling someone 'Miyan-Tiyan' or 'Pakistani' does not constitute an offense under the Indian Penal Code, clearing all charges against Hari Nandan Singh. The ruling set aside lower court decisions, stating essential legal ingredients were missing in the allegations against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has acquitted Hari Nandan Singh of charges, stating that remarks like 'Miyan-Tiyan' or 'Pakistani' do not legally hurt religious feelings under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bench, including Justices B.V. Nagarathana and Satish Chandra Sharma, emphasized the poor taste of these comments but ruled they fell short of constituting a Section 298 offense.

Singh's legal battle began when an Urdu Translator, acting as an official informant, accused him of using derogatory language and criminal force to intimidate him while delivering Right to Information (RTI) documents. An FIR was lodged against Singh, charging him with various IPC offenses, including hurting religious sentiments.

After dismissals from lower courts, Singh appealed to the Supreme Court, which found the FIR lacking necessary legal grounds for the alleged offenses. The Court set aside previous orders, discharging Singh of all charges, and highlighted the absence of essential legal elements in the accusations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

