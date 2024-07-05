Kelly Osbourne Reflects on Musical Regrets and TV Success on Family Podcast

Kelly Osbourne, known for her roles as a TV personality, actor, and singer, opened up about her decision to leave music during an episode of her family's podcast, 'The Osbournes', as reported by People. When her brother Jack Osbourne, 38, inquired if she considered 'getting back in the game,' Kelly shared her reflections candidly.

'I've thought about getting back into music,' Kelly admitted. 'I've definitely thought about what my life would have been like if I didn't stop. It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know.' Kelly recounted the challenges and pressures that led her to quit, including extensive TV work, touring, and managing numerous public appearances. 'I didn't want it to be all work and no play, and I didn't know how to balance my life,' she confessed.

Kelly first hinted at her musical talent in 2002 with a pop-metal cover of Madonna's 'Papa Don't Preach', suggested by her mother. In 2005, she released her sophomore album, 'Sleeping in the Nothing', but her music career dwindled. 'People think I'm a joke and that I'm famous because of who my father is,' Kelly remarked, referring to her dad, Ozzy Osbourne. Throughout her career, Kelly faced pressure to conform to industry standards. 'They told me what to wear and demanded that I lose weight. And when I didn't want to, they told me to stop complaining.'

Despite stepping back from music, Kelly hasn't ruled out the possibility of performing again, potentially with her father. Reflecting on old footage of her musical journey has sparked a sense of longing in her. Transitioning to full-time TV, she found success as a host and judge on shows like 'Project Catwalk', 'Project Runway', and 'Fashion Police'. Additionally, Kelly participated in 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2009 and 'The Masked Singer' in 2019.

On a personal note, Kelly recently embraced motherhood with the birth of her son Sidney, whom she shares with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. 'It's the best adventure I've ever been on. I can't say enough good things about being a mom. It's just changed everything about my life,' Kelly shared, highlighting her new journey, as reported by People.