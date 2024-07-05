Lisa Nandy Appointed UK Culture Secretary After Labour's Landslide Victory

British Indian MP Lisa Nandy, re-elected with an overwhelming majority from Wigan in north-west England, has been appointed the new Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This move comes swiftly after a decisive Labour election victory.

The 44-year-old politician, who was a finalist in the Labour Party's leadership contest in January 2020, has been a significant presence in the shadow cabinet.

Nandy takes over from Lucy Fraser, a Tory minister who lost her seat amid a crushing defeat for the Conservatives.

In her passionate acceptance speech, Nandy addressed the far-right, declaring, "We are a better town than you. You are not welcome here. Your hateful and racist politics have no place in Wigan."

Born in Manchester to a Calcutta-born academic father and a British mother, Nandy often speaks of her Indian heritage. Her father, Dipak Nandy, was renowned for his contributions to race relations in Britain.

At a Labour Party conference in Brighton, she said, "This is the country we can be. Only together can we change lives here and across the world."

Referencing Gandhi's 1931 visit to Lancashire, she emphasized solidarity's power, recounting how her family supported the Indian independence movement despite the hardships it caused local textile workers.