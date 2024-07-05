Salman Khan Shines at Anant Ambani's Star-Studded Sangeet Night

Among a galaxy of celebrities, Salman Khan, in his signature dapper style, lit up the sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. Donned in a black suit, accompanied by a black shirt and pants, Khan greeted photographers with a radiant smile and folded hands, commanding the spotlight.

In a heartwarming gesture, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organized a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar as part of the wedding festivities. The following day, the Ambanis hosted a grand Mameru ceremony—a Gujarati tradition where the bride's maternal uncle visits with sweets and gifts.

The meticulously planned wedding events align with traditional Hindu Vedic practices. Commencing on July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, guests are encouraged to don traditional Indian attire. The celebration continues with the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and culminates with the Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception, on July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar saw attendance from a star-studded global guest list. (ANI)