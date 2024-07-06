Left Menu

Heavy Rain Temporarily Halts Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended on both routes due to heavy rainfall. Officials reported intermittent heavy rain along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The suspension is a precautionary measure for pilgrim safety. Since the Yatra began on June 29, over 1.50 lakh devotees have visited the cave shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:32 IST
Heavy Rain Temporarily Halts Amarnath Yatra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall has led to the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra on both routes to the cave shrine, according to officials.

Intermittent heavy rain has affected the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since last night, prompting the precautionary measure to ensure pilgrim safety.

Since the Yatra began on June 29, more than 1.50 lakh devotees have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and witnessed the naturally formed ice lingam.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024