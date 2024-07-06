Heavy Rain Temporarily Halts Amarnath Yatra

Heavy rainfall has led to the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra on both routes to the cave shrine, according to officials.

Intermittent heavy rain has affected the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since last night, prompting the precautionary measure to ensure pilgrim safety.

Since the Yatra began on June 29, more than 1.50 lakh devotees have visited the 3,800-metre-high cave shrine and witnessed the naturally formed ice lingam.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)