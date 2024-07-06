Radio City and Citroen Celebrate Record-Breaking 'Cheer for India' Campaign

Radio City, India's top radio network, has carved out a remarkable achievement by gathering an incredible 1.3 million cheers for Team India in the Citroen Cheer for India campaign. This impressive feat has been recognized with a prestigious certification from the India Book of Records.

The felicitation event was held at the Radio City Mumbai studio and attended by Citroen representatives, the Radio City team, and an adjudicator from the India Book of Records. The campaign was designed to blend automotive excellence with cricketing spirit, encouraging fans to express their support for the Indian Cricket Team during the recent Cricket World Championship.

Over 23 days, Radio City amassed these cheers across 24 cities, involving listeners of all ages and regions. The campaign featured on-site activations and special events that drew natural crowds, promoting both Team India and the new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV. Senior executives from both Radio City and Citroen expressed pride in the campaign's success, highlighting the importance of community engagement and innovative marketing solutions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)