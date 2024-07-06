Left Menu

Kalki 2898 AD: A Cinematic Marvel Soars Past Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

Director Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' has surpassed Rs 800 crore in global box office earnings. With a budget of Rs 600 crore, this sci-fi mythological drama features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others. Released on June 27 in six languages, it has become India's most expensive film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:05 IST
Kalki 2898 AD: A Cinematic Marvel Soars Past Rs 800 Crore Worldwide
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Director Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D spectacle, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' has surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark in global box office earnings, announced the makers on Saturday.

Touted as India's most expensive film with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, this mythological and sci-fi action drama was released globally on June 27 in six languages. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' stars Bollywood heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

The latest box office figures were shared by Vyjayanthi Movies in a promotional poster with 'Rs 800+ GBOC WORLDWIDE' embossed on it. 'The Box Office on Fire #EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas,' read the celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter). The film also features Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana, and was previously titled 'Project K.' It has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024