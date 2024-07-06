Kalki 2898 AD: A Cinematic Marvel Soars Past Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

Director Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D spectacle, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' has surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark in global box office earnings, announced the makers on Saturday.

Touted as India's most expensive film with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, this mythological and sci-fi action drama was released globally on June 27 in six languages. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' stars Bollywood heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

The latest box office figures were shared by Vyjayanthi Movies in a promotional poster with 'Rs 800+ GBOC WORLDWIDE' embossed on it. 'The Box Office on Fire #EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas,' read the celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter). The film also features Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana, and was previously titled 'Project K.' It has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

