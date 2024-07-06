Left Menu

President Murmu's Four-Day Odisha Visit: Honoring Icons and Cultural Engagements

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Odisha for a four-day visit, attending various events, including the 96th death anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das. During her visit, she will witness the Rath Yatra in Puri, engage with students, inaugurate a Brahma Kumaris center, and participate in a graduation ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:12 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Odisha on a special IAF flight for a four-day visit. She was greeted at Biju Patnaik International Airport by Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Her itinerary includes attending the 96th death anniversary of Odia icon 'Utkalamani' Pandit Gopabandhu Das, witnessing the Rath Yatra in Puri, and visiting Udayagiri caves. Murmu will also interact with students at the Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture.

On July 8, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris and launch the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign. The President will cap her visit by gracing the 13th graduation ceremony of NISER in Bhubaneswar before departing Odisha.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

