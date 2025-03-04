Tattoo Controversy: Arrests in Bhubaneswar Over Lord Jagannath's Image

In a surprising turn of events in Bhubaneswar, police detained a tattoo shop owner and his assistant after a tattoo depiction of Lord Jagannath allegedly on an improper body part sparked outrage among local devotees.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Biswaranjan Senapati reported that the incident unfolded when a foreign woman visited the tattoo parlor on Sunday. The shop's owner uploaded a video on social media showing the woman receiving the controversial tattoo on her thigh, which led to widespread discontent among Lord Jagannath's followers.

The police have charged the tattooist duo under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly defaming the deity. However, the foreign national involved has not faced legal repercussions. The case underscores the sensitivity surrounding religious depictions and the importance of cultural respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)