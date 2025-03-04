Tattoo Controversy: Arrests in Bhubaneswar Over Lord Jagannath's Image
In Bhubaneswar, a tattoo shop owner and his assistant were arrested for allegedly offending Hindu sentiments by inking a foreign national's thigh with an image of Lord Jagannath. The police have taken action against the tattooists but not the foreign woman, following the video's circulation online.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events in Bhubaneswar, police detained a tattoo shop owner and his assistant after a tattoo depiction of Lord Jagannath allegedly on an improper body part sparked outrage among local devotees.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Biswaranjan Senapati reported that the incident unfolded when a foreign woman visited the tattoo parlor on Sunday. The shop's owner uploaded a video on social media showing the woman receiving the controversial tattoo on her thigh, which led to widespread discontent among Lord Jagannath's followers.
The police have charged the tattooist duo under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly defaming the deity. However, the foreign national involved has not faced legal repercussions. The case underscores the sensitivity surrounding religious depictions and the importance of cultural respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Criticizes BJP's 'Reverse Gear' Budget in Odisha
Giriraj Singh Announces Odisha as India's Silk Hub
Tragic Incident Sparks Diplomatic Tensions: Nepalese Student's Death in Odisha Raises Concerns
Smooth Sailing for Odisha's Class-12 Exams
Citrus Clothing Expands in Odisha with New Experiential Stores