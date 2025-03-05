Left Menu

Excitement Mounts for the Super Cup 2025 in Bhubaneswar

The Super Cup 2025, a premier club football tournament, will take place in Bhubaneswar starting April 21. Sixteen teams, including thirteen from the Indian Super League and three I-League clubs, will compete. The winner secures a spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 Playoffs. East Bengal won in 2024.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday that the Super Cup 2025 will be hosted in Bhubaneswar, starting April 21. This prestigious event marks the season finale and is expected to captivate football enthusiasts across the country.

In its fifth edition, the tournament will feature sixteen teams competing in a knock-out format, including thirteen clubs from the Indian Super League and three from the I-League. The stakes are high, as the winner will earn a spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 Playoffs, offering a shot at continental recognition.

Defending champions East Bengal, who triumphed in the last edition held in Bhubaneswar in 2024, will aim to retain their title amidst fierce competition from rival clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

